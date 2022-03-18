Mariah Carey Accidentally Texted Shawn Mendes This Hilarious Inside Joke

Getty Images

Mariah Carey had some explaining to do after she sent Shawn Mendes a joke intended for her cousin.

Carey posted a screen shot of the text thread on Twitter, explaining, "My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day. @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!"

My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022 @MariahCarey

The texts show Carey wrote, "Happy thanksgiving” with a leaf emoji, followed by, "Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

Mendes found it hilarious, writing, "hahahaha that's okay I figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️."

The singers had a cute exchange on Instagram last year, when Shawn shared a shirtless pic and gratitude post, writing, "Grateful 💙 The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Carey responded by mimicking his pose, and writing, "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!! pic.twitter.com/pykme4FsSx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 28, 2021 @MariahCarey

Shawn responded with a laughing emoji and two hearts, prompting Carey to reply with two kissing emojis.

In other Mendes news, the singer just revealed his new neck tattoo!

Shawn shared a series of Instagram pics, including one of a red line on the back of his neck. He has yet to explain the meaning behind the new ink.