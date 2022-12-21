‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed

Splash News

On Tuesday, news broke about “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy’s death at age 55.

Eddy's friend Tyler Ford revealed to TMZ that she started feeling ill after undergoing elective surgery on December 9. Days after her hospital release, doctors discovered an infection that was "uncontainable." She was then placed on life support and died on Monday.

Sonya’s friend Octavia Spencer was the one to break the sad news on Instagram. She wrote, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

After hearing the news, Eddy's former "General Hospital" co-star Steve Burton wrote on Instagram, "At a loss for words. Devastated. @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time and we had so much fun. I cherished our on screen relationship, but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits."

"Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT," he added. "She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed."

"General Hospital" actress Jen Lilley posted a clip of Eddy from the show. She wrote, "The sudden news of @sonyaeddy passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I can't stop crying. I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we'd lose it in uproarious laughter. #ripsonyaeddy."

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini remembered Eddy, writing, "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans."

Eddy had been playing head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera since 2006, appearing in 543 episodes.