‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dead at 55

Getty Images

“General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55.

On Tuesday, Sonya’s friend Octavia Spencer broke the sad news on Instagram. She wrote, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Eddy had been playing head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera since 2006, appearing in 543 episodes.