Rumer Willis Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

Getty Images

Actress Rumer Willis, 34, is pregnant!

On Tuesday, Willis announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer posted a series of photos of her growing baby bump. In one pic, Derek is even kissing it!

Along with tagging Derek, she captioned the post with a simple plant emoji.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After seeing the post, her sister Scout commented, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party.”

Aaron Paul wrote, “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Brittany Snow added, “Congrats beauty!! ❤️❤️😍.”

Rumer's famous mom Demi Moore posted the same photos, writing, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

A month ago, Rumer was able to hide her baby bump with a loose button-up top while attending the ESPRIT pop-up in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

The news comes just a month after Rumer made it Instagram official with Derek.

Rumer shared several pics with Derek, including one where they are smooching.

It is unclear how long they have been dating, but Derek did pay tribute to Rumer on her birthday.

In August, he gushed on Instagram, “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-).”