Rumer Willis Makes It Instagram Official with Derek Richard Thomas

Actress Rumer Willis, 34, is taking the next step in her relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Rumer made it Instagram official, posting the first pics with Derek.

In one pic, Willis is seen giving Thomas a kiss on the cheek

She captioned the pics, “♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️.”

Derek also shared the same pics on his Instagram.

It is unclear how long they have been dating, but Derek did pay tribute to Rumer on her birthday.

In August, he gushed on Instagram, “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-).”

Earlier this year, Willis showed some love to Derek, calling him one of the “most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time.”

Rumer went public with her relationship with Derek, just days after news broke that her mom Demi Moore reportedly called it quits with restauranteur Daniel Humm.