Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in L.A. Trial

Getty

A verdict has been reached in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the verdict was read in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Weinstein was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault but was acquitted of one other charge. The jury was unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three other counts, Variety reports.

The jury deliberated for 10 days before a verdict was reached.

Months ago, the disgraced movie producer pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

The acts allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013 in hotels in the L.A. area, and involve five women.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison term in New York for rape and a criminal sexual act.