Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman Officially Divorced

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman are officially divorced.

TMZ reports a judge signed off on the papers last week, years after they reached a settlement.

The couple wed in 2007 and had two children together, India, 10, and Dashiell, 8.

Georgina filed for divorce in 2017, and TMZ says they reached a confidential settlement in 2018 that split their assets and established a custody arrangement.

Since the split, Chapman has moved on with Oscar winner Adrien Brody, and they made their first public appearance together last month at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for rape and a criminal sexual act. He’s waiting to be extradited to L.A. where he will face several sexual assault charges.