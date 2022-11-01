Mel Gibson Could Testify at Weinstein Trial and Tells Us ‘I’m Sure Justice Will Be Served’ (Exclusive)

Mel Gibson is back on the big screen in the thriller “On the Line,” and is possibly days away from testifying at the Harvey Weinstein trial in L.A.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Mel to talk about his new film and the court case.

Prosecutors want to call Mel to the stand to support the allegations of Jane Doe 3, who claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after she gave him a massage. Mel is friends with the alleged victim, but said, “I cannot comment on a pending litigation or interfere right now, but I’m sure justice will be served.”

The Oscar winner does have plenty to say about playing a radio host in the movie "On the Line." Mel plays Elvis Cooney, whose family is kidnapped by a crazed caller who threatens to also blow up the radio station.

Mel explained, “You’re taken on this kind of like, almost murder-mystery kind of journey within this building, and then it turns out to be something entirely that it shouldn't be. It's got some good twists to it.”

Jenn commented, “It is not what I thought it was going to be.”

Mel replied, “No, and that’s good.”

Lahmers told him, “You actually do have a pretty darn good radio voice.”

Gibson explained, “I met this basso profondo… He was Russian and he had like eight octaves in his voice and he said… ‘If you want to hit the low notes, you have to drink a bottle of vodka in the morning and smoke a bunch of cigarettes,’ you know... So I don't think I could keep up with the radio voice if I had to do that.”

In the movie, Elvis gives advice to strangers, so Jenn wanted to know the best advice Mel’s ever received.

“I think somebody told me once there was no such thing as a hopeless situation… That was good to hear and so true,” he said.

His character is also a big prankster, so Lahmers asked what pranks he’s pulled or had pulled on him. Gibson laughed, saying, “Oh, man, I would get arrested if I told you.”