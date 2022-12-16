Khloé Kardashian Takes Lie Detector Test About Sleeping with Tristan Thompson

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is answering a burning question about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a new Vanity Fair video.

The reality star and her sister Kourtney were both in the hot seat for the magazine as they took lie detector tests. Watch the video here.

During the session, Kourtney asked her sister, "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloé answered, "No, I am not. I'm really not." The examiner confirmed she was being truthful, and Kourtney told Khloé, “Bravo!” Khloé replied, "I would die if it said I was."

When it was Kourtney’s turn, she was questioned about her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

Khloé asked if she regretted “not inviting any of your siblings,” and Kourtney answered, “I do not.” The examiner confirmed she was being truthful.

Kourtney and Travis are known for their PDA, and Khloé asked if they had ever been caught having sex in public.

She answered, “Yes,” and when asked if she regretted it, she insisted “Nope.”

Khloé told her, “Good for you.”

When asked if Travis has a foot fetish for Kourtney’s feet, she said “possibly,” before confirming “yes.” Khloé wanted to know if Kourtney had any fetishes of her own, and she said, “nothing wildly crazy.”