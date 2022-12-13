‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage

Getty Images

Diana Jenkins, 49, is going to be a mom again, People magazine reports.

A source tells the outlet that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is pregnant with her fourth child.

The insider said Jenkins and fiancé Asher Monroe “are filled with joy. What a wonderful time of year to get news like this! So far, everything is perfect and she feels great.”

Diana is on bed rest as the source says she is "doing everything she can to protect her new blessing."

Recently, Page Six reported that Jenkins was pregnant, prompting a commenter to write on Diana’s Instagram, “Mazel Tov in your pregnancy.” Diana seemed to confirm the news by responding, “Long way to go but thank you.”

Kathy Hilton also commented on a Christmas post with “Congratulations!!!!” Jenkins replied with three heart emojis.

Diana and Asher, who are already the parents of Eliyanah, 2, suffered a miscarriage after welcoming their daughter. Jenkins opened up about the pregnancy loss in “RHOBH” Season 12.