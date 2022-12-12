Al Roker Gives Health Update After Second Hospitalization

NBC

Al Roker, 68, is opening up about his health after being hospitalized for blood clots.

Roker called into the “Today” show from home to give an update on how he’s doing.

He shared, "Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person."

The weatherman was also thankful for his “Today” family. "You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital. Hoda (Kotb) was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a 'Ho-dini,' the way she would just be there."

After spending most of the past month in the hospital, he now needs to regain his strength.

"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks," he said. "It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

Roker added, "I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had."

Just a few days ago, Al posted on Instagram that he was home. "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."