Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital with Complications

NBC

Al Roker, 68, is in the hospital again, according to “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb.

Last month, Roker was hospitalized with blood clots in his legs and lungs. The health scare even forced the weatherman to miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years.

On Thursday, Hoda announced on “Today,” “Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care.”

She said Al and his family are grateful for fans’ well-wishes, adding, “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

Kotb and co-host Craig Melvin said they spoke with Al via FaceTime during the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on November 30. Hoda said, “He gave us a big thumbs-up,” and Melvin added, “We will see you back here soon, my friend.”

On November 18, Al opened up about his health on Instagram.

