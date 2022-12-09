The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes Engaged to Charlotte Burke

Instagram

The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes, 29, is ready to take the plunge!

Sykes has popped the question to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke in Saint Lucia.

On Thursday, Nathan announced their engagement on Instagram. He wrote, “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She said yes.”

After reading the news, his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran commented, “Wonderful news! Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️,” while Jay added, "You're both so cute!"

It is unclear how long Nathan and Charlotte have been together, but he has pictures of her dating back to 2019.

In honor of her birthday, he gushed, “The world would be a better place if there were more people like you in it."

Charlotte first posted photos of Nathan in November 2018.

Years before he found love with Charlotte, Nathan dated Ariana Grande.

Earlier this year, Nathan mourned the loss of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died of brain cancer.

Nathan paid tribute to Tom with an emotional video, writing, “I can't begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just two weeks ago that will stay with me forever. I wasn't sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today."