The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dead at 33

Singer Tom Parker of the Wanted has died at just 33 years old, following a battle with brain cancer.

His wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️”

Tom announced he was suffering from inoperable brain cancer in October 2020, while Kelsey was still pregnant with their son Bodhi, who is now 1. Parker and Hardwick are also the parents of daughter Aurelia, 2.

At the time of the announcement, he wrote on Instagram, “There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

He went on, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey.”

The couple spoke with OK! magazine about learning the heartbreaking news and what Tom's symptoms were before he was diagnosed with a grade-four glioblastoma.

Leading up to the diagnosis, Tom was experiencing seizures. The first one happened in July, and after a trip to the emergency room he was sent home. Feeling like he was concussed, he went back the following week and was schedule for an MRI.

He had another seizure six weeks later while on a staycation with Kelsey and Aurelia. Kelsey called it “so much worse,” adding, “It was really bad.”