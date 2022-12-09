Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Meet King Charles & Queen Camilla

Getty Images

It was Hollywood meets royalty in North Wales on Friday as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at their Wrexham soccer club.

Ryan and Rob bought Wrexham Association Football Club in Wrexham in 2021, and People magazine reports the King and Queen Consort were visiting the club to learn more about the redevelopment of the team.

Charles and Camilla visited the Racecourse Ground and walked through the Player’s Tunnel.

They met with execs Fleur Robinson and Humphrey Kerr and were escorted to the pitch by Ryan and Rob.