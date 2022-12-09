Celebrity News December 09, 2022
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Meet King Charles & Queen Camilla
It was Hollywood meets royalty in North Wales on Friday as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at their Wrexham soccer club.
Ryan and Rob bought Wrexham Association Football Club in Wrexham in 2021, and People magazine reports the King and Queen Consort were visiting the club to learn more about the redevelopment of the team.
Charles and Camilla visited the Racecourse Ground and walked through the Player’s Tunnel.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Biggest Bombshells from DocuseriesView Story
They met with execs Fleur Robinson and Humphrey Kerr and were escorted to the pitch by Ryan and Rob.
Wrexham, the oldest football team in Wales, was featured on the Hulu show “Welcome to Wrexham” in August.