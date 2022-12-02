Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Barely-There Top Following Kanye Divorce

MEGA

Kim Kardashian was turning heads at Miami’s Art Basel in an itty-bitty bandeau top, blue-and-white racing pants, and black boots.

She completed the barely-there look with black sunglasses, wearing her long, blonde hair down and sporting some fierce, claw-like nails.

Kardashian was photographed at Gekko restaurant with sister Khloé Kardashian, who wore a skintight black bodysuit and carried a sparkly alien bag.

DailyMail.com reports the women dined with friends Jonathan Cheban and Serena Williams before heading to a party at Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner’s house.

Art Basel is popular among the celeb crowd. TMZ reports Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott and Rande Gerber were just a few of the famous faces spotted in Miami.

Meanwhile, Kim has been making headlines recently.

She just announced she’s putting a pause on her relationship with Balenciaga following their controversial campaign involving children.

A few days ago, Kim tweeted, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

She also just settled her divorce with Kanye West, nearly two years after filing for divorce.

According to the papers, obtained by "Extra," the two will have joint custody and will share “equal access” to their four children. While the docs say “equal access,” a source told the outlet that the kids will still be in Kim’s care more often than not.

Kanye has also agreed to pay $200,000 per month to Kim in child support. The two have agreed to split the costs for the kids’ education and security.