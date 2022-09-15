Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Switch Up Her Dating Life After Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s high-profile relationship with Pete Davidson just came to an end, and now she’s ready to look for love outside of Hollywood.

Kardashian stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she talked about dating again.

Kim, who was previously married to Kanye West, said, “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing,” saying maybe she should be looking at a “hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm… I think it is going to be, like, a scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

James told her, “I like where your mind’s at here.”

She also dished on Season 2 of “The Kardashians,” which premieres on Hulu this month.

Kim told Corden, “I think everyone is going to be really surprised at how vulnerable we are, and how open we are.”

A trailer for “The Kardashians” dropped a few weeks ago, teasing lots of drama to come.

Without addressing her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian says in the clip, “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl.”

In another part of the trailer, Kendall Jenner is lending an ear to Kylie Jenner, who seemingly alludes to her struggle with postpartum depression. Kylie told Kendall, “I should be really happy right now, I just had this baby but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks.”

It looks like there might be some tension between Kylie and Kendall, too! Kendall said, “I’m really mad at my sister Kylie… She always seems to get out of things and I have to take over.”

Kendall being her “own boss” as she builds up her 818 Tequila and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding are two more highlights that made it into the trailer!

The trailer also featured Kim’s reaction to the backlash surrounding her comments about work.

In March, Kim gave advice to “women in business” in an interview for Variety. She said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

In one scene, Kim is sitting in a car with Khloé, who tells her, “No one sympathizes with you.”

In another voice-over, Kim noted, “I’m mortified. I do understand why people were upset.”

Kris Jenner also gets emotional about a health scare that requires surgery. She admitted, “Don’t tell my kids — I’m scared.”