Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Settle Their Divorce

Getty

Nearly two years after filing, Kim Kardashian has settled her divorce with Kanye West.

TMZ reports the two have reached an agreement regarding child custody and assets.

According to the papers, the two will have joint custody and will share “equal access” to their four children.

While the docs say “equal access,” a source told the outlet that the kids will still be in Kim’s care more often than not.

In the past, Kanye has acknowledged that Kim has their kids “80%” of the time.

Kanye has also agreed to pay $200,000 per month to Kim in child support.

The two have agreed to split the costs for the kids’ education and security.

As part of the settlement, the two will need to go through mediation if they can’t see eye-to-eye on anything regarding their children. If one party decides not to take part in mediation, the other party gets to make the decision by default.

The division of assets will be determined by their prenup.

As part of their prenup, they both waived the right to spousal support.

Earlier this year, Kim was declared legally single amid the divorce proceedings.

The judge signed off on her status two months after Kim filed papers to drop West from her name.

In the docs, obtained by “Extra,” she stressed her desire “to be divorced.”

The reality star stated in the papers, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

Kardashian felt that being single will mean she “can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”