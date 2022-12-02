Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Dating Again, 6 Years After Divorce

Getty

Drew Barrymore is dating again!

The actress revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she’s getting back out there.

During a chat with guest Whoopi Goldberg, Drew said, “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” she asked, before confessing, "I am."

Whoopi told her, “Being alone is not a bad thing,” and Barrymore, 47, explained, “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.”

Whoopi, 67, said she’s not dating, but she offered Drew a little dating advice, saying, “Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this.’ Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

Drew asked, “Do you still hit-and-run?”

Goldberg shared, “All the time… Now that I’ve said this to you, that’s all I’m gonna say. Who is the hit-and-run, people are gonna try and figure it out. You can’t. You can’t figure it out, because I made it a point to make sure that that was mine. I didn’t want to share it. I don’t want it to be part of other people’s humor stories about me. Hit-and-run.”

In October, Barrymore revealed on her website that she has “not been able to have an intimate relationship” since calling it quits with ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

She noted, “I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way.”

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” the mom-of-two wrote. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level.”

Along with describing herself as being “cautious” about her personal life, Barrymore added, “I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!”

Referencing her failed marriage with Kopelman, Drew admitted that she “needed to stay very much celibate” in order to mourn “the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be.”

While she doesn’t “hate sex,” she came to the realization that “love and sex are simply not the same thing.”