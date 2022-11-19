Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Weds Peter Neal at the White House

Getty Images

Saturday morning at the White House saw the first wedding at the historic building in almost a decade, as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden wed Peter Neal.

It was the first time the grandchild of a sitting president ever exchanged vows at the White House, and was only the third wedding on the grounds in 50 years.

Naomi and Peter's nuptials marked the 19th time a couple has been wed at the White House, the first such ceremony having happened in 1812.

The private ceremony took place on the South Lawn. POTUS and FLOTUS attended, and Naomi was walked down the aisle by both of her parents, Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, to the Verve's 1997 hit "Bitter Sweet Symphony."

Afterward, a luncheon was served for attendees.

People magazine reports Naomi, 28, is a Columbia Law grad, and Neal, 25, is a law school grad who has interned for Hillary Clinton and worked in the White House for President Barack Obama.

The couple resides in the White House on floor three, in the same room previously occupied by First Lady Michelle Obama's mom, Marian Robinson.