“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski is taking his relationship with Kevin Harrington to the next level!

On Thursday, Antoni announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with posting a coupled-up pic, he wrote, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼.”

In his own post, Kevin treated Instagram followers to a series of photos. He wrote, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

After seeing Antoni’s post, his “Queer Eye” co-star Jonathan Van Ness commented, “So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Their castmate Tan France added, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

A few months ago, Antoni opened up about how his relationship with Kevin progressed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told People magazine, “It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

“It escalated quickly," Antoni went on. "But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

The pair have been together for three years.