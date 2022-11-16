Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd, 27, is a mom again!

On Wednesday, Strijd announced the birth of her second child with fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen.

Along with posting a series of photos of their newborn, she wrote on Instagram, “June van Leeuwen 11-11-‘22 🤍.”

In one of the precious photos, their first child Mint, 23 months, is seen kissing the little one.

In May, Romee broke the news that she was expecting.

She wrote on Instagram, “Soon we will be a family of 4. Can’t wait.”

In the photo, Mint is seen kissing her mom’s baby bump!

The baby’s arrival comes nearly a year after Lauren popped the question to Romee in snowy Switzerland.

The pair have been together for 12 years.

In December 2020, Strijd gave birth to Mint. Along with posting a photo, she gushed, “Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms. We are so in love with you!!"

Romee also opened up about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause infrequent periods and infertility. She wrote, “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way..”