Romee Strijd & Laurens van Leeuwen Engaged After 12 Years Together

Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd, 26, and her boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen are leveling up in their relationship!

On Tuesday, Romee broke the news of their engagement.

Alongside a series of proposal pics, Romee wrote on Instagram, “I said YES.”

It looks like the Laurens got down on one knee in snowy Switzerland, since she tagged it in her post.

The engagement comes over a year after they welcomed their first child together.

In December 2020, Romee announced the birth of their daughter Mint. She wrote on Instagram, “Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms. We are so in love with you!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Laurens recently paid tribute to their 12-year relationship by posting a throwback photo and a current photo.

He joked, “Then vs now.. 2010 vs 2022.. Abercrombie shoppings vs walks in the parks... Happy 12th anniversary! LY @romeestrijd."