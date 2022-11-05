TikTok

North West became her grandma Kris Jenner's doppelganger for the matriarch's birthday — and she wasn't the only one!

Jenner turned 67 Saturday, and was celebrated Friday at an intimate family dinner, where members of her famous brood donned her signature pixie cut in honor of her special day.

North, 9, posted a TikTok of herself sporting a 'do like Kris', wearing a black suit jacket and gloves.

She even had Jenner's Birkin!

Meanwhile, her mom, Kim Kardashian, posted footage of herself dressed as Kris, as well as sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner getting in on the act.

Kourtney tried her mom's look from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, complete with handheld video cam, Khloé went with a floral pantsuit and white fur, and Kim's Kris was poured into a green-sequined gown with a black bowtie.

Kim asked followers if they recognized the look — and they did! It was from the family's Christmas card a decade ago.

On Saturday, Kim wrote of Kris, "We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are. Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what, you make the time and show up for each and every one of them, made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what, you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time."

"Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best," she ended. "I love you so so so much."