Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Hint’ About Son’s Name

Khloé Kardashian just dropped a little “hint” about her son’s name while visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The reality star and her ex, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son via surrogate in August, but still haven’t revealed his name.

Kelly asked Khloé, “Is it a family name? Is there a hint?”

Kardashian explained of 4-year-old daughter True, “Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint.”

In fact, True called the baby Snowy on the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” a few weeks ago.

Kelly joked, “Are you a big ‘’Game of Thrones fan? Jon Snow.”

Khloé replied, “I swear, she just does things to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

The star also opened up about the surrogacy journey, saying her experience was different than her sister Kim’s. Kim welcomed her two youngest children with Kanye West, Chicago and Psalm, via a gestational carrier.

"I think her journey was way more... it was just more comfortable for her," Khloé said. "I'm such a control freak."

She explained, "You're a stranger. I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'”

Fans got to see Khloé’s baby on the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” last month.

The baby’s arrival came after drama between Khloé and Tristan. They decided to have another child together via surrogate in November, but right after the embryo transfer, Khloé found out he was having a child with Maralee Nichols.

Her son with Tristan was born in December.

During the episode, Khloé opens up about her heartbreak, explaining, “It is supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it is just a different experience I think, I mean I know, but time is ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand and that doesn’t do anything, so this is where we are.”

She then heads to the delivery room with Kim, where they meet Khloé’s baby boy for the first time.

Kim asks her how it feels to be a mom of two, and Khloé tells her, “Well, it is about two hours in. So far, it is going good.”

In a confessional, she goes on to share, “Ever since December, it has been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It is almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this chapter and put it behind me.”

She adds, “Now, I finally get to start the healing process… I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and start figuring this out… This is going to be day one, and this is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Despite their tense relationship, Thompson did visit his son at the hospital. Khloé says in the episode, “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.”

The exes share a sweet moment in the hospital room as Khloé hands the baby to Tristan and he holds his son for the first time.