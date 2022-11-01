Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor Swift is hitting the road for the Eras Tour.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Instagram

Taylor called herself the “luckiest person alive” to be able to bring some famous friends along for the ride, revealing Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim and others will be joining her.

Swift added, “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming 🥰.”

The tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. in March and ends with two nights at SoFi stadium in L.A. in August.

Tickets go on sale November 18!

The tour news comes just after the debut of Swift’s new album “Midnights.”

She had previously shared the concept behind the album, sharing it is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."