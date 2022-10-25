Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Decoded — See All the Easter Eggs!

Taylor Swift has just released her new music video for “Bejeweled,” off her new album “Midnights.”

The video gives Cinderella vibes has Swift’s besties the Haim sisters starring as her wicked stepsisters, while Laura Dern plays her evil stepmother.

At the beginning of the music video, one of Swift’s stepsisters calls her a snake as they get ready for a ball. The snake reference could be callback to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

In 2016, Kardashian called Swift a snake after they fell out over Kanye’s song “Famous.”

Before the stepsisters leave for a ball, they sing Haim’s “Hungover,” which has over 1 million likes on TikTok.

While the others want the ring, title, or the man, Swift just wants the castle keys!

Swift’s stepmother notes that she had been “exiled” to their home, which is a reference to her song “exile” from her “folklore” album.’

The stepmother also tells Swift to “speak not,” which refers to her hit album “Speak Now.”

Swift’s braids are also very similar to the look she wore during her “folklore” and “evermore” era.

An instrumental of Swift’s song “Enchanted,” which was featured on “Speak Now,” can also be heard at the opening scene.

Swift stares at a painting of producer Jack Antonoff as she sings about being “a little too kind.”

She is then seen opening a locket that looks like a seashell. Inside the locket, she sees a clock and the words “exile ends.”

In the next scene, Taylor gets into a gold elevator that looks like one from her “Delicate” music video. During the scene, she wears a sparkling hood that looks like one from her “Willow," "Endgame," and "...Ready for It?" music videos.

Taylor hits the purple button for the third floor. Her fans speculate that she is hinting that she would re-record her third album “Speak Now” next. On the cover of “Speak Now,” she is wearing a purple dress.

After getting off the elevator, Swift get more “Bejeweled.”

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese is also seen in the music video, splashing around in giant martini glasses with Swift. Could the martini glasses be a callback to the liquor references on the “Midnights” album?

Taylor then goes to the 13th floor, which could be a reference to her lucky number.

During her talent show performance, a clock is seen, which is set to 3:00 p.m., another possible reference to “Speak Now.”

The video also has portraits of Zoë Kravitz and Sam Dew, the co-writers of her “Midnights” song “Lavender Haze.”

Thanks to her impressive performance, the prince, played by Antonoff, has to propose to Swift, who ghosts him.

The ghosting could be a reference to her song “Anti-Hero.”