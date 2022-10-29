Mel B Is Engaged: 'There Were Petals Everywhere'

Spice Girl Melanie Brown said, "I do!"

People magazine reports the 47-year-old performer appeared on the British series "Celebrity Gogglebox" Friday, revealing just what happened when longtime boyfriend Rory McPhee, 36, asked for her hand in marriage.

While on a vacay in Berkshire, "He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

Continuing to dish to host Ruby Wax, she said, "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel... It was very romantic. I love flowers."

Her marriage to the hairstylist will be her third, after Jimmy Gulzar (1998-2000) and Stephen Belafonte (2007-2017). She was also in a long-term relationship with Eddie Murphy.

Mel is a mom of tthree — Phoenix Chi, 23, with Gulzar; Angel Iris, 15, with Murphy; and Madison, 10, with Belafonte.