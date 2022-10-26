Hilary Swank on Expecting Twins at 48 — and Her Morning Sickness! (Exclusive)

Actress Hilary Swank has a lot going on… her hit TV show “Alaska Daily,” and she’s about to be a mom!

A few weeks ago, Swank announced she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Swank, who is “feeling better” in the second trimester of her pregnancy. She revealed, “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there. My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Swank noted that she’s thought about being a mom since she was a “young girl.” She added, “It’s nice to be here and be pregnant.”

Hilary pointed out that “having a career” and “not having the right relationship” had her holding off motherhood for years until she met Philip.

Swank recently revealed that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday. She said, “It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday.”

As for how her father would react if he were alive, Hilary said, “He would be happy, elated for me. He just wanted me to have everything I wanted in my life, so I know it would be something that would bring him a lot of joy to see me in so much joy.”

Early in her pregnancy, Swank kept that joy secret from the cast and crew while filming “Alaska Daily.” She commented, “I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren’t fitting me anymore… and people were like, ‘That doesn’t really match’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I think her shirt could be out here.’”