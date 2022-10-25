Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)

Getty Images

Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health.

The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Now, sources tell the site Jordan was experiencing shortness of breath for the past three weeks and had an upcoming appointment with a cardiologist.

The actor was thought to be healthy otherwise, aside from a bout with COVID last year.

Law enforcement sources now tell TMZ they believe Leslie had a heart attack before the accident.

On Monday, "Extra's" Jenn Lahmers was at the scene of the crash and spoke to a security man, who claimed that Jordan was driving very slowly before he clipped a white truck. Cars were reportedly weaving around his BMW and honking just before he crashed into a building.