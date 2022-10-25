James Corden Addresses Restaurant Ban, Says He Was ‘Ungracious’

CBS

James Corden is speaking out about his recent behavior at Balthazar restaurant in NYC.

Restaurateur Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, claimed Corden’s behavior got so bad he banned him from dining there ever again. McNally blasted the comedian on Instagram, while detailing two incidents involving James.

Since then, Corden apologized to McNally and was invited back to the restaurant. That didn’t last long. James was banned again after he called the whole ordeal “silly” in The New York Times.

Monday marked Corden’s first day back at “The Late Late Show” since the story blew up. The host told the audience he regrets his behavior and hopes to apologize to the staff in person one day.

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he explained, adding he usually takes the British approach: “Keep calm and carry on" and "Never complain, never explain."

Corden went on, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened."

James explained that he was eating at one of his “absolute favorite restaurants” Balthazar with his wife Julia Cary and their friends. He said despite explaining that his wife had a food allergy, she was “given the food she is allergic to.”

They sent it back, but it kept coming back wrong and Corden confessed, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

He added, "I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there." He also noted that the restaurant brought them champagne as an apology, calling the manager and server “lovely.”

James went on to explain, "Here is the truth of it… because I didn’t shout, or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden said after McNally posted about the ban on Instagram he called him right away.

"We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know?" Corden said. "But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset."