James Corden Breaks His Silence on Restaurant Scandal

Getty Images

Days after he was called out by Balthazar owner Keith McNally, James Corden is speaking out!

Earlier this week, McNally banned Corden from the famed NYC restaurant, accusing him of being “the most abusive customer.”

He gave examples, including the time when Corden allegedly demanded free drinks and threatened a bad Yelp review, and another when Corden got upset over his wife’s meal. He supposedly yelled at a server, "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!"

Hours after slamming Corden on Instagram, McNally revealed that the talk show host called him to “apologize profusely,” so the ban was lifted.

Now, Corden is weighing in, telling The New York Times, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it.”

He went on, “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

Corden noted that he could address the drama on his show. He said, “I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”

On Friday, McNally returned to Instagram to share his feelings about Corden's NYT interview.

He wrote, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."

Keith added, "Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did."