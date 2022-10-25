Instagram

“American Idol” alum Scotty McCreery, 29, is a first-time dad!

On Tuesday, Scotty announced the birth of his baby boy with wife Gabi.

Along with posting a series of photos, Scotty wrote on Instagram, “Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love .”

He added, “Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God .”

The happy dad gushed, “Never known a love like this.”

In June, Scotty broke the news that they were expecting. He told People magazine, “We got a little man on the way.”

He went on, “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life. We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

Gabi may more prepared than most moms, thanks to her career as a pediatric nurse. She noted, “Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they're upset, for sure has helped. I definitely feel like it's prepared me in many ways.”

The pair already know they’ll take their bundle of joy on the road when Scotty does some touring! He commented, “It might not be every week, and we'll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it'd be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don't want to miss anything with him growing up. Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it'll prepare him a little bit.”