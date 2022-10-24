‘AGT’ Alum Zuri Craig Dead at 44

Getty Images

Zuri Craig, who competed on “America’s Got Talent,” died on Friday. He was 44.

His family announced the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Zuri’s loved ones added in the caption, “Please keep our family and friends in your prayers. More info forthcoming… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RIPZuriCraig.”

No cause of death was given.

Craig competed on Season 10 of “AGT” in 2015 with his music partner Jeffrey Lewis as the duo CraigLewis Band. The team earned fifth place and even nabbed a golden buzzer from Michael Bublé.

Jeffrey remembered Craig on Instagram, writing, “I lost my brother, my friend. I am broken, completely devastated. I love you more than words can express. The CraigLewis Band Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend 🕊️.”

The duo was actually scheduled to perform October 30 in Camilla, Georgia.