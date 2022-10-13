‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

NBC

Three months after “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41, new details have been released about his death.

A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office told Page Six that he died from “acute combined drug toxicity.”

Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were all found in his system when he died.

Neal’s death has been ruled accidental.

In July, Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment by his cousin Dylan, TMZ reported.

Cops told Page Six that they found “a powder residue” on a black guitar pick next to his bed.

Neal was open about his struggles over the years, including his father’s suicide and his own battle with addiction.

Nolan auditioned for “The Voice” Season 10 in 2016, but didn't get a chair turn. He returned for Season 11, and all four coaches turned for him. He joined Adam Levine’s team, eventually making it to the knockout rounds.

He went on to wow the judges on “AGT” Season 15 performing “Lost,” a song he wrote after getting sober.

In July 2020, he spoke with NBC 10 about his journey.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Nolan said. "I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

He recalled that when he joined “The Voice” he was “clear and focused and sober,” but at some point, he said, "I kind of lost my way on ‘The Voice’ and continued drinking. You can see it. I can see it.”