Sophia Grace, Gone-Viral Kid from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Is Pregnant!

YouTube

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who became famous from her gone-viral 2011 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," surprised fans on her YouTube channel Saturday by announcing she is five months pregnant!

Sophia, 19, reports, "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant... I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

Saying her baby-to-be is currently "the size of a banana" and raving about hearing the baby's heartbeat, she walks fans through all the tests she's had — but never reveals the gender.

"I actually know the gender because I actually found out," she teases, surrounded by pink and blue balloons. "I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video to this one, so you can expect to see that on my channels."

Sophia talked about a boyfriend in December in an E! News interview, but the baby news is — as she admits — a shocker for many who still think of her as the kid performing "Super Bass" for Ellen!