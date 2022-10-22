Ellen DeGeneres Returns: Yep, She Crochets!

YouTube

After the end of her phenomenally successful talk show, Ellen DeGeneres decided to take a little break.

Turns out it was a very little break, because the TV titan is back with the digital series "Time for Yourself... with Ellen" on YouTube.

Episode 1 covers her latest obsession — crocheting!

Dressed in a colorful sweater, DeGeneres is seen in her home, where she jokes, "Everybody should take time for themselves, so we should do it together!"

Saying she just learned how to crochet, she attempts to show off a cowl-neck sweater, but never quite comes up with the goods as the two-minute segment unravels.

Watch: