Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe: 'I Hope One Day I Can Be a Mom' (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up to "Extra's" Katie Krause about one of her life's unfulfilled goals: to be a mom.

Bristowe appeared on Season 19 of "The Bachelor," was the star of Season 11 of "The Bachelorette," and competed on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars." The busy personality told Katie, "I've had so many friends who have struggled to get pregnant, so I'm hoping it's in the cards for me... That's something that people, I think, are more open to talking about, and so it's something that I've obviously thought of."

Bristowe, 37, is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, 33. She has two adorable dogs who are her fur babies, and who have made her realize her capacity for motherhood.

"I fear the love I can hold for a human being if I can love dogs this much," she said. "It's scary how much I love my two dogs. Ramen, I actually have him registered as an emotional support animal. I suffer from hormonal depression and anxiety, and both of my dogs have helped me tremendously. They're just such a light in my life, and they're loving, and I swear they know they're rescued, so they show me the love in return."

As for children with fewer legs, she has a plan!