Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on ‘BIP,’ House Hunting, and Helping Shelter Pets

Kaitlyn Bristowe has done it all in the rosy world of Bachelor Nation, from her primetime search for Mr. Right to hosting “The Bachelorette” for two seasons!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with the star, who predicts there will be plenty more Bachelor content to come.

“I don't know if there's any end in sight to the ‘Bachelor’ franchise. There's a reason it’s been on for so many seasons. I can only hope personally they continue to evolve,” she said.

She’s also keeping up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” calling it “a snoozefest to start,” but dishing, “We’re getting into the whirlwind right now.”

Bristowe is rooting for Danielle Molby and Michael A., saying, “They both deserve happiness, and then Brandon and Serene, they have, like, such a sweet connection.”

Not nearly as sweet as the one Kaitlyn has with fiancé Jason Tartick.

Krause asked if they might be expanding their family with a new dog anytime soon, and Bristowe shared, “We’ve been looking at new homes to buy and when I’m looking I’m paying attention to the yard.” She already owns golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot.

She added of house hunting, “So stressful, and I don’t know why we decided to pair that with wedding planning because we don’t have time for either one right now.”

Bristowe does have time to work with Mars Petcare. She explained, “I feel truly proud to partner with Mars because they’re launching its Service Humans Needed program which is going to bring awareness to the importance of supporting adoptable cats and dogs across the U.S. and Canada.”

Katie pointed out that there are 250,000 cats and dogs in shelters across the U.S. right now who are looking for forever homes and need our help.

Bristowe said, “You can do what I did and rescue or volunteer at a local shelter or share adoptable pets on your social platforms. There’s just so many ways to get out there and volunteer.”