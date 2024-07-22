Head to Atlantis Paradise Island for the Ultimate Barbie Beach Vacation in the Bahamas!

Barbie is taking over Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas!

The resort, the go-to island getaway for many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is teaming up with Mattel to offer the ultimate summer Barbie beach vacation.

Experiences include a Barbie Boardwalk Adventure, Barbie Museum, and Barbie-themed rooms.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario was definitely feeling the Kenergy as he visited the oceanfront playground, relaxing in his beachside suite and enjoying a poolside cabana.

Visitors can choose from four private Barbie-themed cabanas stocked with goodie bags and beach towels where you can chillax before heading over to Perch for some island fare or to Barbie Café or Sun and Ice for some treats.

Atlantis President and Managing Director Audry Oswell told Didario, “We thrive on creating lifelong memories for our guests,” adding that the partnership brings together “two iconic brands.”

She added, “Atlantis is the entertainment capital of the Caribbean, and our brand was built on entertainment and bringing new and immersive experiences for our guests to the property.”