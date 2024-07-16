Kristen Kish Dishes on ‘Top Chef’ & Her Secret Weapon for Digestive Relief

Instagram

Kristen Kish cooked her “Top Chef” competition to win Season 10, and then came back as the new host and judge on Season 21.

Of course, she had some big shoes to fill, as Padma Lakshmi exited the show after 19 seasons.

“Extra” caught up with Kristen, who said of Padma, “She was over the moon. She was so supportive, just made it very clear that she's there should I ever need her.”

As for the opportunity, Kish insisted, “It was something that I never expected.”

She couldn’t help but get emotional going into the season finale, saying, “I was already crying leading up to it. I was crying at the breakfast before that we had with the three finalists.”

All of Season 21 is streaming now on Peacock, and Kristen will be back for more.

“I am coming back next season,” she confirmed, adding, “Season 22 will be in Canada.”

