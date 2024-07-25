Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with Triple Berry Bliss!

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is adding a new slice of heaven to the menu!

Come by next week, in honor of National Cheesecake Day, for a piece of Triple Berry Bliss.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Senior Director of Public Relations Alethea Rowe, who dished on the decadent treat.

“It’s vanilla cake with creamy cheesecake that has strawberries, raspberries and blueberries,” she said, adding, “It is topped with our famous cream cheese frosting, little white and pink chocolate curls on the back. There is also a kiss of citrus.”

Alethea shared, “We’re donating 25 cents a slice to Feeding America and its partner food banks.”

And there is more to love when you dine at the Cheesecake Factory next Monday and Tuesday.

They are also offering sweet National Cheesecake Day deal with their free rewards program.

“If you are a Cheesecake Rewards member you can get any slice half price up to six slices for your party of six.”