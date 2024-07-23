Inside Atlantis Paradise Island’s Ultimate Barbie Beach Vacation in the Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island is turning pink for Barbie!

The Caribbean’s go-to island resort teamed up with Mattel to give guests the ultimate Barbie beach vacation at their world-famous oceanfront paradise in the Bahamas.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell, who opened up about the unique Barbie experiences visitors can enjoy.

“It starts with the Barbie Museum where you see a lot of Barbies over the years that have marine and beach themes, and then it moves into the Boardwalk Experience where there are a lot of immersive experiences.”

Tommy got in on the fun trying out the bubble maze and the giant Barbie ball pit!

Kevin Jonas and his family thought it was fun, too. He just visited with his wife Danielle and their two girls, and they jumped right in the ball pit.

Audrey said, “I have to admit it seems to be the most popular aspect of the whole Barbie immersive experience we’ve brought there.”

Guests can also experience a Barbie themed café, private poolside cabanas, and even a Barbie suite in the new Barbie World they’ve created.