WWE Star Cory Weston’s First Words on Wife Sara Lee’s Tragic Death

Cory Weston is speaking out for the first time since the sudden death of his wife Sara Lee.

The WWE star wrote a message to Sara on Instagram, “I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.”

He continued, “But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made.”

Weston said, “I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free,” adding, “I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. ❤️ I LOVE YOU SARA❤️.”

Earlier this month, Lee’s mother announced her passing on Facebook. The WWE star, who won Season 6 of “Tough Enough,” was just 30 years old. No cause of death was given.

Her mother Terri Lee wrote on social media, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

