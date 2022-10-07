Instagram

The WWE community is mourning the loss of Season 6 “Tough Enough” winner Sara Lee today, who died at age 30.

Her mother Terri Lee announced the sad news on social media, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

No cause of death was given, but her final Instagram post revealed she had been under the weather. She posted a mirror selfie with the message, “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains.”

Lee was married to fellow WWE wrestler Westin Blake aka Corey James Weston. They reportedly shared three children: Piper, Brady, and a baby born in 2021.

WWE remembered Lee in a statement on Twitter, posting, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”