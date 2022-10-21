Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack.

She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Among the tracks is one that addresses rumors she's engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

On “Lavender Haze," she sings, “I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say / The 1950s sh*t they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze.”

She goes on, “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife.”

Taylor previously opened up about the song on Instagram, explaining, "I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men.’ And I looked it up — because I thought it sounded cool — and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."

She added that oftentimes people will “do anything to stay there” while others are “going to weigh in on it.”

Bringing up her relationship with Alwyn, she said at the time, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Taylor also partnered up with Joe, pseudonym William Bowery, to write the song “Sweet Nothing,”

The song says, “They said the end is coming / Everyone’s up to something / I find myself running home to your sweet nothings.”

She later seems to allude to a trip that the couple took to Ireland. “I spy with my little, tired eye / Tiny as a firefly a pebble that we picked up last July / Down deep inside your pocket we almost forgot it / Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?”

Swift sings of teaming up with an enemy’s ex-wife and helping the other woman during the divorce. There is lots of speculation she’s referencing Kanye West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian or Scooter Braun’s split with Yael Cohen.

Taylor sings, “She needed cold, hard proof, so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? / Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.”

Another lyric drops some allegations against someone, as the song goes, “He was doing lines, and crossing all of mine / Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI.”

She also sings, “I don’t start sh*t, but I can tell you how it ends / Don’t get sad, get even / So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends / Lately, I’ve been dressing for revenge.”

Taylor also dropped her first music video from the album, for the song "Anti-Hero."

