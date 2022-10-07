Getty Images

Taylor Swift is giving fans a little insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

The star revealed her new song “Lavender Haze,” the first track on her upcoming album “Midnights,” was inspired by their romance.

Swift explained on Instagram, "I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men.’ And I looked it up — because I thought it sounded cool — and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on, "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."

Bringing up her relationship with Alwyn, she added, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

While the couple is typically very private, Joe did gush over his girlfriend in an interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause in May.

At the time, Swift was about to get her honorary doctorate at NYC and would be delivering the commencement speech.

Alwyn commented, “It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing.”

As far as Swift’s new music goes. Swifties are preparing for “Midnights” to drop this month.

In August, she tweeted the cover art for the album and wrote, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022 @taylorswift13

The star added, "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t - right in this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."