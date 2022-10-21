Getty

Months after her split from Tom Schwartz, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney has moved on!

Us Weekly reports Maloney, 35, is now dating actor Satchel Clendenin, 25, who has “met some” of her castmates and “hung out with some of her friends.”

In July, Katie opened up about her dating life after calling it quits with Schwartz. She told the outlet, “You know, [I’m] not [dating] seriously but just like [to] have fun and get out there and, like, flirt and maybe kiss some boys. You know what I mean? Like… I can’t get in a relationship right now.”

Maloney hinted at her interest in younger men, saying, “I don’t know, a lot of [the guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too. I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era… I can date the young one, [someone] my age and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me.”

Katie and Tom finalized their divorce earlier this month.

According to their divorce settlement, they’ll split the profits from the $2-million sale of their Valley Village home and divvy up the rest of their assets.

The couple announced the breakup in March. At the time, Katie wrote on Instagram, “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this… After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Tom added on his account, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

That same month, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and they reacted to the shocking split.

Ariana said, “We love them so much and we’re friends… It’s not like a sides thing… I just want both of them to be happy and I’m excited for what’s next for both of them.”



Sandoval added, “I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can be. Obviously, I don’t want to bring stuff up or be a reminder, so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody like bring something up. I’m there.”

In August, Tom appeared as a guest on Katie’s podcast, where they discussed the divorce.

He shared, “I won’t say I’m happier than I’ve ever been, but I’m very optimistic and grateful. It wasn’t easy getting to where I am now.”

Tom went on, “I’m happy that we’re still close. I think relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”