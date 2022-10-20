Ron Masak of 'Murder, She Wrote' Dies at 86

Splash News

Ron Masak, who played Cabot Cove's Sheriff Mort Metzger on "Murder, She Wrote," has died a week after the series' star, Angela Lansbury, passed away at 96.

THR reports Masak, 86, died of natural causes at a Thousand Oaks, California, hospital on Thursday. His death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis.

Masak was born July 1, 1936, in Chicago. His talent was showcased early on while serving in the U.S. army, where he did vocal impressions in a traveling show.

In 1957, Masak made his TV debut impersonating Elvis Presley. He played a harmonica player in "The Purple Testament," an episode of the legendary anthology series "The Twilight Zone," in 1960.

Along with early appearances on "The Monkees," "Get Smart," and "The Flying Nun" (all 1968), he made his film debut in "Ice Station Zebra" (1968).

From 1985-1996, Masak played the folksy sheriff on "Murder, She Wrote" on 41 episodes of the ratings juggernaut. The only actor who logged more appearances were Lansbury herself and the late William Windom, who played Dr. Seth Hazlitt.

Among other television series he guested on: "I Dream of Jeannie" (1968 & 1969), "Mayberry R.F.D." (1969), "Bewitched" (five episodes, 1969 & 1970), "Nanny and the Professor" (1970), "Love, American Style" (four episodes, 1970-1973), "Marcus Welby, M.D." (1971), "Mary Tyler Moore" (1971), "Mission: Impossible" (1971), "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972), "Land of the Lost" (1974), "Police Story" (six episodes, 1975-1978), "Police Woman" (1975), "Barney Miller (1975), "The Rockford Files" (1977), "Alice" (1978), "Quince, M.E." (1979 & 1981), "Diff'rent Strokes" (1985), "Webster" (four episodes, 1986-1988), "Columbo" (1998), and "The Bold and the Beautiful" (2015).

Of his limited film appearances, which included "The Man from Clover Grove" (1974), he may have been best known as Herbie Maddox in "Harper Valley P.T.A.," the 1978 Barbara Eden film based on the 1968 Jeannie C. Riley song.

He was also called "King of the Commercials" for, in part, his 15 years as the animated Vlasic pickles stork. Masak gave the stork the voice of Groucho Marx, as had the actor he replaced in the gig, "One Day at a Time's" Pat Harrington.