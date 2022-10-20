Dixie D’Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio is opening up to fans about her recent premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosis.

The 21-year-old star shared on Instagram Live, "I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks. I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why." Watch the video here.

The Mayo Clinic describes PMDD as “a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome,” adding, “PMDD causes extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships.”



Dixie, who stars in “The D’Amelio Show,” told fans, "It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life. I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point that I was in… It really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships. And just who I am as a person and my anxiety — and it's very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show."

D'Amelio said she’s been dealing with this condition for years without a diagnosis.

"I've never been, like, so low and down," she said. "And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming and I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind… It would turn on and off like a light switch. That was very confusing to me because how can I go from one day feeling fine to the next not wanting to be here anymore — it was just very frustrating. I've been dealing with this every month for the past seven years."

Now, she’s learning to cope with PMDD.

"I'm feeling better now, and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the after that because there's no immediate cure," Dixie said. "There are definitely things to help but I'm still learning a lot about it."

Dixie also spoke about the diagnosis on the Pretty Basic podcast. She explained, "I didn't realize how much that affected me and in the first season of the show that was I was in a full PMDD cycle and watching like the things I'm saying 'no one cares about me, I'm not worth anything' like that's all the things it does to your mind and once a month for about two weeks I go into this dark spiral of like a depression."

D'Amelio said, "A lot of people have this but no one talks about it at all. It's hard to diagnose because first of all everyone's like, 'Oh you're a girl you have PMS,' like, 'Yeah you're just in a bad mood.' It changes my whole entire brain and also I snap out of it so quickly so I would be going through this, make an emergency therapy appointment," explaining the "next day I would be fine."

The star added, "I'm definitely still learning about it and want to share more things because no one is talking about it I think a lot of people go through it but it's not just PMS."

Dixie said sometimes it can last one day, but this past cycle it was two weeks. She shared, "I didn't want to admit that I thought it was my period, because it is like no one is going to take that seriously, but it is freeing knowing that other people deal with it."

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Dixie, with her family by her side, about her relationship with Noah Beck.

Katie noted, “You’ve been very open about your trust issues,” and Dixie opened up about her mental health.

She replied, “Yeah, I have some issues.” Dixie went on, “I've just, like, had a lot of time recently of discovering things within myself that have explained why I do things I do and why I feel the way I do.”